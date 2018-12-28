Premier Oil (PMO) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) were up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.40 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.35 ($0.78). Approximately 2,351,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,200,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.60 ($0.73).

A number of analysts have weighed in on PMO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 146.11 ($1.91).

In related news, insider Richard Rose bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($21,952.18).

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

