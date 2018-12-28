Premier (PRHL) versus CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (EBR) Head-To-Head Review

Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Premier has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Premier and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $2.70 million 1.48 -$10.52 million N/A N/A CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $7.05 billion 1.18 -$552.42 million N/A N/A

Premier has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Premier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier N/A N/A N/A CENTRAIS ELETRI/S -9.17% -6.67% -1.83%

Summary

Premier beats CENTRAIS ELETRI/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Company Profile

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy services in the United States. It offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure to commercial middle market companies and residential customers. The company also provides deregulated power brokerage services for small businesses, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A.  Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Brasília, Brazil.

