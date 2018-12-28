Presearch Price Hits $0.0290 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Presearch has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $3,833.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Presearch alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00805247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00018970 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00001245 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000660 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

Presearch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Presearch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Presearch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.