PriceSmart Sees Unusually High Options Volume (PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 715 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 893% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

In other PriceSmart news, CEO Jose Luis Laparte sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,526,193.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,942,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,095,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $94.45.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $777.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.30 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PSMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

