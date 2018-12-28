Primecoin (XPM) Reaches Market Cap of $4.83 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00004700 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.83 million and $44,263.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 26,021,569 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

