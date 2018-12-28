Princess Private Equity (PEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.62

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.62 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.62 ($0.11), with a volume of 37725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.05 ($0.14).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of €0.28 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

