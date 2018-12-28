Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43.
PREF opened at $89.81 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54.
