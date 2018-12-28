Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Receives $11.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGNX stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 29,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market cap of $337.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.67. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 341.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

