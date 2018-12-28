Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0419 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00001141 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HBUS, BitForex and OOOBTC. Project Pai has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.49 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.99 or 0.11851202 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000288 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00029455 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,660,363,531 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OOOBTC, HBUS, Bitfinex, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

