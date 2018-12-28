Propy Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.72 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Propy has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $787,954.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Propy has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Propy token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00003501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.02380128 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00148727 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00196111 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025746 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025815 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,006,067 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

