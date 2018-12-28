ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $86.53

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.28, but opened at $86.53. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $87.42, with a volume of 329658 shares changing hands.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 316,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 192,546 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

