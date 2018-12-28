ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID) Shares Gap Down to $48.59

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.86, but opened at $48.59. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $51.16, with a volume of 436265 shares trading hands.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2463 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.88% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

