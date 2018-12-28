Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) CEO Purchases $5,870,000.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO John F. Barry acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,288,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,882,191.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PSEC opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,450,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 651.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

