Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,323,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,023,000 after acquiring an additional 386,110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 97,381 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,413,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 63,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 571.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 873,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 54.69% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 91.14%.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $5,870,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,288,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,882,191.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,204,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,378.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,361,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,978,794. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

