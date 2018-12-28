PTC Inc (PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 250 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $19,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $312.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PTC to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 price target on PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in PTC by 22,755.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 760,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,796,000 after buying an additional 757,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 719,478 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $67,294,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $67,055,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 507.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 603,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 503,682 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

