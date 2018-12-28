PTC Inc (PTC) Position Boosted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $37,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PTC to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen set a $105.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 11,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,043,291.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,856.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $82.85 on Friday. PTC Inc has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $312.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

