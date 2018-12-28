PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,782 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,407,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 795.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 447,735 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,929,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,596,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,870,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

PTCT stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.27. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

