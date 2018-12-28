Putnam Investments LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 72.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $89,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

