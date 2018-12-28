Putnam Investments LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $317,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

