Quaterra Resources (QTA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Quaterra Resources Inc (CVE:QTA) traded down 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 207,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 52,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile (CVE:QTA)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

