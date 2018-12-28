QuickLogic (QUIK) Trading Up 7.2%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 639,144 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 239,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.09.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 79.85% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60,658 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 387,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 54,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

