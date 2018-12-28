Quidel (QDEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

QDEL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Quidel from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Quidel from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Quidel from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $469,826.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $922,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,752.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,555. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 65.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Quidel by 16.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quidel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the second quarter valued at $3,393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 22.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after purchasing an additional 396,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

