Radian Group Inc (RDN) Holdings Boosted by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,851 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Radian Group worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 207.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,316,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter worth $53,184,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Radian Group by 188.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,524,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,085,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $10,201,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDN opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

