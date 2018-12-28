Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Randgold Resources’ earnings. Randgold Resources reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Randgold Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Randgold Resources.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $243.57 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Randgold Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Randgold Resources by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Randgold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Randgold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Randgold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Randgold Resources by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.28. The company had a trading volume of 148,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,148. Randgold Resources has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of -0.27.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

