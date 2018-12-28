Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Position Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 3,486.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of Range Resources worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $2,928,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 84.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 64,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Macquarie set a $18.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

NYSE:RRC opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. Range Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

