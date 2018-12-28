Range Resources (RRL) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL)’s share price fell 21.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 3,361,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

About Range Resources (LON:RRL)

Range Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. It holds 100% interests in three onshore production licenses, including Morne Diablo, South Quarry, and Beach Marcelle; and 80% interest in the St Mary's exploration block. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Perth, Australia.

