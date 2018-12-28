Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OSI Systems (OSIS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) recently:

12/26/2018 – OSI Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2018 – OSI Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2018 – OSI Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2018 – OSI Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Drexel Hamilton. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2018 – OSI Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/10/2018 – OSI Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2018 – OSI Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/30/2018 – OSI Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

OSIS opened at $72.81 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,485.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $39,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,478 shares of company stock worth $4,001,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,480,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,462,000 after purchasing an additional 147,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 277.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in OSI Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 354,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,418,000 after acquiring an additional 42,716 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

