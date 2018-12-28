Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $364.79 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $281.89 and a 52-week high of $416.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $663,376.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,392.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $506.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $441.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

