Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 57,219 Shares of FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 7,578.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,219 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $623,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,728.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $429.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million.

FirstCash declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.17.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

