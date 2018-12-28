Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 107,115 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14,075.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 13.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 11.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $141.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $131.22 and a 1-year high of $151.30.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

