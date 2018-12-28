Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 128,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,078,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Reliq Health Technologies Inc will post 0.140000004827586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Reliq Health Technologies (RHT) Stock Price Down 4.3%” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/reliq-health-technologies-rht-stock-price-down-4-3.html.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.