Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group were worth $17,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 354,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,088,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegacyTexas Financial Group stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.73 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LTXB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 4,000 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

