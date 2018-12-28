Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 638,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C were worth $17,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the third quarter worth $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the third quarter worth $204,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter worth $348,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 37.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 26.7% during the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BATRK stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BATRK. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

