Replimune Group (REPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.50

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,166,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,707,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,307,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,797,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

