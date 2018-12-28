Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/28/2018 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/25/2018 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

12/20/2018 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/19/2018 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America's largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. "

12/15/2018 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/14/2018 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/5/2018 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/5/2018 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2018 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2018 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2018 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2018 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2018 – Plug Power was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,889. Plug Power Inc has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.44 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 170.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,565.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 183.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,559 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 387.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,600,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,741,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 116,133 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

