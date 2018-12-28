Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ceconomy (CEC1)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ceconomy (ETR: CEC1) in the last few weeks:

12/26/2018 – Ceconomy was given a new €2.80 ($3.26) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/26/2018 – Ceconomy was given a new €3.30 ($3.84) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/26/2018 – Ceconomy was given a new €3.30 ($3.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2018 – Ceconomy was given a new €4.00 ($4.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/25/2018 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – Ceconomy was given a new €2.80 ($3.26) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – Ceconomy was given a new €3.30 ($3.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – Ceconomy was given a new €3.30 ($3.84) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Ceconomy was given a new €4.00 ($4.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Ceconomy was given a new €4.70 ($5.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Ceconomy was given a new €4.70 ($5.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ceconomy stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €3.64 ($4.23). The stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy AG has a one year low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a one year high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.