Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rexnord (RXN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rexnord (NYSE: RXN):

12/19/2018 – Rexnord was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rexnord expects to gain from product innovation, strengthening demand in end markets, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs as well as inorganic activities. World Dryer and Centa Power buyouts are expected to boost the company's businesses while its plans to divest VAG operations are anticipated to free resources, which can be used for debt reduction. Core sales growth is predicted to be in a mid-single digit. However, rising costs and expenses remain concerns. The stock looks relatively more leveraged than the industry. Also, Rexnord's lower cash ratio indicates its inability to pay off its short-term liabilities while a falling ratio seems to be worsening the situation. In the past month, the company's shares have underperformed the industry.”

12/17/2018 – Rexnord was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past year, Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry. In second-quarter fiscal 2019, the company's adjusted earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2%. The company expects to gain from product innovation, strengthening demand in end markets, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs as well as inorganic activities. World Dryer and Centa Power buyouts are expected to boost the company's businesses while its plans to divest VAG operations are anticipated to free resources, which can be used for debt reduction. Core sales growth is predicted to be in a mid-single digit. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.”

12/12/2018 – Rexnord was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rexnord expects to gain from product innovation, strengthening demand in end markets, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs as well as inorganic activities. World Dryer and Centa Power buyouts are expected to boost the company's businesses while its plans to divest VAG operations are anticipated to free resources, which can be used for debt reduction. Core sales growth is predicted to be in a mid-single digit. However, rising costs and expenses remain concerns. The stock looks relatively more leveraged than the industry. Also, Rexnord's lower cash ratio indicates its inability to pay off its short-term liabilities while a falling ratio seems to be worsening the situation. In the past month, the company's shares have underperformed the industry.”

12/11/2018 – Rexnord was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past year, Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry. In second-quarter fiscal 2019, the company's adjusted earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2% while grew 37.5% year over year on the back of solid top-line growth. The company expects to gain from product innovation, strengthening demand in end markets, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs as well as inorganic activities. World Dryer and Centa Power buyouts are expected to boost the company's businesses while its plans to divest VAG operations are anticipated to free resources, which can be used for debt reduction. Core sales growth is predicted to be in a mid-single digit. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.”

12/5/2018 – Rexnord was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Year to date, Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry. In second-quarter fiscal 2019, the company's adjusted earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2% while grew 37.5% year over year on the back of solid top-line growth. The company expects to gain from product innovation, strengthening demand in end markets, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs as well as inorganic activities. World Dryer and Centa Power buyouts are expected to boost the company's businesses while its plans to divest VAG operations are anticipated to free resources, which can be used for debt reduction. Core sales growth is predicted to be in a mid-single digit. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.”

12/3/2018 – Rexnord was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/30/2018 – Rexnord was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In the past month, Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry. The company expects to gain from product innovation, strengthening demand in end markets, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs as well as inorganic activities. World Dryer and Centa Power buyouts are expected to boost the company's businesses while its plans to divest VAG operations are anticipated to free resources, which can be used for debt reduction. Core sales growth is predicted to be in a mid-single digit. However, rising costs and expenses remain concerns. The stock looks relatively more leveraged than the industry. Also, Rexnord's lower cash ratio indicates its inability to pay off its short-term liabilities while a falling ratio seems to be worsening the situation.”

11/27/2018 – Rexnord was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2018 – Rexnord had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Rexnord was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past month, Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry. In second-quarter fiscal 2019, the company's adjusted earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2% while grew 37.5% year over year on the back of solid top-line growth. The company expects to gain from product innovation, strengthening demand in end markets, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs as well as inorganic activities. World Dryer and Centa Power buyouts are expected to boost the company's businesses while its plans to divest VAG operations are anticipated to free resources, which can be used for debt reduction. Core sales growth is predicted to be in a mid-single digit. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.”

11/20/2018 – Rexnord was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In the past month, Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry. In second-quarter fiscal 2019, the company's adjusted earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2% while grew 37.5% year over year on the back of solid top-line growth. The company expects to gain from product innovation, strengthening demand in end markets, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs as well as inorganic activities. World Dryer and Centa Power buyouts are expected to boost the company's businesses while its plans to divest VAG operations are anticipated to free resources, which can be used for debt reduction. Core sales growth is predicted to be in a mid-single digit. However, rising costs and expenses as well as weakening cash positions remain concerns. Also, the stock is overvalued compared with the industry.”

11/16/2018 – Rexnord was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/15/2018 – Rexnord had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rexnord’s third-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2%, backed by solid top-line growth. In the past six months, the past six months, the company's shares have significantly outperformed the industry. Also, the company has a striking earnings surprise history in the trailing four quarters, having surpassed estimates in each. The company expects to gain from product innovation, strengthening demand in end markets, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs as well as inorganic activities in fiscal 2019. World Dryer and Centa Power buyouts are expected to boost the company's businesses while its plans to divest VAG operations are anticipated to free resources, which can be used for debt reduction. Core sales growth is predicted to be in a mid-single digit.”

Shares of NYSE RXN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $32.11.

Get Rexnord Corp alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.66 million. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $217,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,415.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 4,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,987.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,964 shares of company stock worth $850,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,238,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,954,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 216,331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 976,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 975,655 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 832,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 450,429 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 18,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 431,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 429,505 shares during the period.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.