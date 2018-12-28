Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tivity Health (TVTY)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/26/2018 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

12/20/2018 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

12/18/2018 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

12/17/2018 – Tivity Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They wrote, “. We reiterate our Overweight rating on TVTY and increase our 12-month price target to $52 to $49. We recently hosted a series of investor meetings with TVTY’s senior management team. Most of the questions focused on the recently announced acquisition of Nutrisystem (NTRI – Not Covered). We believe that NTRI adds another growth component to TVTY and the strategy to add nutrition/weight loss to the company’s offerings is logical. While the debt load is high and there is execution risk around the merger, we believe our long-term DCF model assumptions are conservative and support significantly higher valuation levels.””

12/14/2018 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

12/11/2018 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2018 – Tivity Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2018 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

11/10/2018 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

11/7/2018 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

11/6/2018 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2018 – Tivity Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We expect an acceleration of revenue growth in Q4 driven largely by the company’s Prime business, which is expected to benefit from certain promotional activities.””

11/6/2018 – Tivity Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Tivity Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “. We maintain our Overweight rating on TVTY shares and our 12-month price target of $49. After the close on Monday, November 5, TVTY reported 3Q18 results, with revenue slightly below our estimate and FactSet consensus, while adjusted EPS were slightly above our estimate and consensus. Visits continued to rebound from 1Q18 levels, which were negatively affected by flu and weather. TVTY fine-tuned its 2018 guidance. Last quarter, the company indicated that UnitedHealth Group (UNH – Overweight) will remove SilverSneakers in 11 additional states beginning in 2019. At this juncture, it is probably safe to assume that UNH will move the remaining states in 2020.””

10/31/2018 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

TVTY opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tivity Health Inc has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,743 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the second quarter worth $141,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tivity Health by 47.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tivity Health by 143.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

