Reviewing GeoPark (GPRK) & Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

GeoPark has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrizo Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeoPark and Carrizo Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $330.12 million 2.38 -$24.22 million N/A N/A Carrizo Oil & Gas $745.89 million 1.40 $87.11 million $1.43 7.94

Carrizo Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Carrizo Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Carrizo Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 6.23% 23.94% 4.42% Carrizo Oil & Gas 12.23% 56.06% 9.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GeoPark and Carrizo Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 3 0 3.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas 1 9 12 1 2.57

GeoPark presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.10%. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $27.94, suggesting a potential upside of 145.99%. Given Carrizo Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carrizo Oil & Gas is more favorable than GeoPark.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas beats GeoPark on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 261.7 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 563.7 net productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

