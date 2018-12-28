Reviewing IKONICS (IKNX) and Canon (CAJ)

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Canon (NYSE:CAJ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of IKONICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Canon shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of IKONICS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Canon pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. IKONICS does not pay a dividend. Canon pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IKONICS and Canon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $17.24 million 0.92 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Canon $36.15 billion 0.82 $2.15 billion $2.15 12.61

Canon has higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS.

Risk and Volatility

IKONICS has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canon has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IKONICS and Canon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A Canon 2 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares IKONICS and Canon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS 1.96% 2.77% 2.09% Canon 5.88% 8.36% 5.05%

Summary

Canon beats IKONICS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc. manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates in four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The Office Business Unit segment offers office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction and laser printers, digital production printing systems, continuous feed and wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as software, services, and solutions. The Imaging System Business Unit segment provides interchangeable-lens digital cameras, digital compact cameras and camcorders, digital cinema cameras, interchangeable lenses, compact photo printers, inkjet printers, commercial photo printers, image scanners, multimedia projectors, broadcast equipment, and calculators. The Medical System Business Unit segment offers digital radiography systems, diagnostic X-ray systems, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, clinical chemistry analyzers, and ophthalmic equipment. The Industry and Others Business Unit segment provides semiconductor lithography equipment, flat panel display lithography equipment, digital radiography systems, vacuum thin-film deposition equipment, organic light-emitting diode panel manufacturing equipment, die bonders, micromotors, network cameras, handy terminals, and document scanners. The company also provides maintenance services; and supplies replacement drums, parts, toners, and papers. It sells its products under the Canon brand through subsidiaries or independent distributors to dealers and retail outlets, as well as directly to end-users in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and Oceania. Canon Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

