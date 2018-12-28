Reviewing Mad Catz Interactive (MCZAF) and NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY)

Mad Catz Interactive (OTCMKTS:MCZAF) and NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Mad Catz Interactive does not pay a dividend. NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Mad Catz Interactive and NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mad Catz Interactive N/A N/A N/A NINTENDO LTD/ADR 14.20% 11.46% 9.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mad Catz Interactive and NINTENDO LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mad Catz Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A NINTENDO LTD/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Mad Catz Interactive has a beta of 7.21, meaning that its stock price is 621% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NINTENDO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Mad Catz Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mad Catz Interactive and NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mad Catz Interactive $134.07 million 0.00 -$11.62 million N/A N/A NINTENDO LTD/ADR $9.74 billion 3.24 $1.26 billion $1.32 24.92

NINTENDO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Mad Catz Interactive.

Summary

NINTENDO LTD/ADR beats Mad Catz Interactive on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mad Catz Interactive

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various entertainment products in the United States and internationally. The company offers various accessories for in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, personal and Mac computers, smart phones, tablets, and other smart devices. Its products include headsets, mice, keyboards, controllers, and other accessories; specialty controllers comprising flight sticks, hand-over-stick-and-throttles, wheels, pedals, control panels, etc.; and audio products. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. also develops video games. The company markets its products principally under the Mad Catz, Tritton, and Saitek brand names. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. sells its products through video game and consumer accessories retailers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Kyoto, Japan.

