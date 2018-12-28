Reviewing Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) & Magal Security Systems (MAGS)

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) and Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Magal Security Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 8.80% 13.45% 11.35% Magal Security Systems 3.73% 4.36% 3.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Napco Security Technologies and Magal Security Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magal Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.16%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than Magal Security Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magal Security Systems has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Magal Security Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $91.75 million 3.05 $7.64 million N/A N/A Magal Security Systems $64.29 million 1.54 -$6.91 million N/A N/A

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Magal Security Systems.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Magal Security Systems on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection and intelligent lighting systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also provides integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks, as well as turnkey solutions. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a platform that runs on a rail along the perimeter of protected sites; and life safety/duress alarm products to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides MTC-1500I, a dual technology outdoor surveillance system; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect national borders, military bases, power plants, airports, sea ports, postal facilities, prisons, banks, retail operations, hospitals, municipal security, sporting events, and industrial locations from terrorism, theft, and other security threats. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. Magal Security Systems Ltd. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

