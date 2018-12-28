Reviewing Precision Therapeutics (AIPT) and WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR (WILYY)

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) and WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics -719.83% -266.54% -199.98% WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision Therapeutics and WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics $650,000.00 13.18 -$7.74 million N/A N/A WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR $2.00 billion 3.80 $266.43 million $0.52 27.50

WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR beats Precision Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Therapeutics

Precision Therapeutics Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Skyline Medical Inc. and changed its name to Precision Therapeutics Inc. in February 2018. Precision Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR

William Demant Holding A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment designed to aid the people with hearing loss connect and communication primarily in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Oceania, Asia, and other countries. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

