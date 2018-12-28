Reviewing Redpoint Bio (RPBC) & Exelixis (EXEL)

Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Redpoint Bio has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Redpoint Bio and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A Exelixis 49.53% 55.71% 43.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redpoint Bio and Exelixis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exelixis $452.48 million 12.73 $154.22 million $0.51 37.76

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Redpoint Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Redpoint Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Exelixis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Redpoint Bio and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redpoint Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelixis 1 2 6 0 2.56

Exelixis has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.19%.

Summary

Exelixis beats Redpoint Bio on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redpoint Bio

Redpoint Bio Corporation, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of healthier foods and new approaches for the treatment of diabetes and obesity by understanding the biology of taste and its relationship to metabolism, satiety, and diabetes. It enters into a license and commercialization agreement with International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. for the development, manufacture, use, and commercialization of RP44, which is a component of the stevia plant that works as a sweetness enhancer amplifying the existing sugary sweetness in a food or beverage. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. It also offers COTELLIC tablets, an inhibitor of MEK in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, and Invenra, Inc. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

