Reviewing Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) & AgriVest Americas (NXCN)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and AgriVest Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -11.88% -27.49% -7.61% AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriVest Americas has a beta of -5.04, indicating that its share price is 604% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of AgriVest Americas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and AgriVest Americas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $24.34 million 0.65 -$3.09 million N/A N/A AgriVest Americas N/A N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A

AgriVest Americas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Streamline Health Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Streamline Health Solutions and AgriVest Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A AgriVest Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AgriVest Americas beats Streamline Health Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company offers health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include cloud-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based software as a service coding analysis platform. It also provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

AgriVest Americas Company Profile

NXChain Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to locate and consummate a merger with or an acquisition of a private entity. Previously, it was engaged in the development, marketing, and support of warehouse management software solutions that enable companies to automate their warehouse operations and provide inventory visibility throughout the supply chain. The company was formerly known as AgriVest Americas, Inc. and changed its name to NXChain Inc. in December 2015. NXChain Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California. NXChain Inc. is a subsidiary of Havanti AS.

