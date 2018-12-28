Rightmove Plc (RMV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,620.88 ($60.38).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded Rightmove to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 4,280 ($55.93) to GBX 4,317 ($56.41) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson bought 31,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £136,488.21 ($178,346.02).

LON RMV opened at GBX 427.25 ($5.58) on Friday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 3,846 ($50.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,595 ($60.04).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

