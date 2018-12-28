Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,318.33 ($56.43).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,664 ($47.88), for a total value of £549,600 ($718,149.75). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,751 ($49.01), for a total value of £422,025.01 ($551,450.42). Insiders sold 26,258 shares of company stock valued at $97,187,925 over the last quarter.

Shares of LON RIO traded up GBX 50.50 ($0.66) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,762.50 ($49.16). The company had a trading volume of 1,555,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.23).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

