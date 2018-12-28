Rio Tinto (RIO) Shares Gap Down to $49.10

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $49.10. Rio Tinto shares last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 2937297 shares trading hands.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 125.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,275,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,675,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,731,000 after buying an additional 3,350,335 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,171,000 after purchasing an additional 933,679 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 569,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,050,000 after purchasing an additional 389,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 373.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 435,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 343,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

