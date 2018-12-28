Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys 14,904 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 2.1% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $24,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $248.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.4354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $5.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

