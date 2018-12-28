Rock (RKT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Rock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Rock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rock has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.73 or 0.02351288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00152443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00201138 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025708 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025700 BTC.

About Rock

Rock launched on January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rock’s official website is gbx.gi.

Buying and Selling Rock

Rock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

